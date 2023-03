The name fits at this family-owned small-scale winery surrounded by grapes, with a lazy dog to greet you and a weathered, old-timey wooden bar, at which Jack London formerly drank (before it moved here). The big reds include Syrah, Petite Sirah, Zin, Cab and several delish blends. It also has a rosé and a Pinot Blanc. There's good picnicking on the vineyard-view terrace. Also rents a cottage in the vines. Bottles cost $20 to $50.