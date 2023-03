Picnic like a rock star at always-busy BR Cohn. Its founder managed '70s superband the Doobie Brothers before moving on to make outstanding organic olive oils and fine wines – including excellent Cabernet Sauvignon, atypical in Sonoma. Although the winery has changed hands, it's still an excellent spot for tasting wine, slurping oysters (weekends only) and sampling olive oil in the gourmet shop. Bottles are $16 to $56.