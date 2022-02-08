'No worries' is the phrase you'll hear over and over in Huntington Beach, the town that goes by the trademarked nickname 'Surf City USA.' In 1910 real-estate developer and railroad magnate Henry Huntington hired Hawaiian-Irish surfing star George Freeth to give demonstrations. When legendary surfer Duke Kahanamoku moved here in 1925, that solidified its status as a surf destination. Buyers for major retailers come here to see what surfers are wearing, then market the look.

Long considered a low-key, not-quite-fashionable beach community with its share of sidewalk-surfing skate rats and hollering late-night barflies, its downtown has undergone a couple of makeovers, first along Main Street and then at the sparkling new Pacific City shopping center.

Still, HB remains a quintessential spot to celebrate the hang-loose SoCal coastal lifestyle: consistently good waves, surf shops, a surf museum, bonfires on the sand, a canine-friendly beach, and hotels and restaurants with killer views.