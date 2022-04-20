Home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest operating baseball park in the country. As such, the park has many quirks that make for a…
Kenmore Square & Fenway
Kenmore Sq and Fenway attract club-goers and baseball fans to the streets surrounding Fenway Park. At the other end of the neighborhood, art-lovers and culture-vultures flock to the artistic institutions along the Avenue of the Arts (Huntington Ave), including the Museum of Fine Arts and Symphony Hall.
- Fenway Park
Home of the Boston Red Sox since 1912, Fenway Park is the oldest operating baseball park in the country. As such, the park has many quirks that make for a…
- Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
Once home to Isabella Stewart Gardner, this splendid palazzo now houses her exquisite collection of art. The museum includes thousands of artistic objects…
- MMuseum of Fine Arts
Founded in 1876, the Museum of Fine Arts is Boston's foremost art museum. The museum covers all parts of the globe and all eras, from the ancient world to…
- SSymphony Hall
This majestic building has been the home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra since 1900, when it was built by McKim, Mead & White (of Boston Public Library…
- MMugar Memorial Library
The special collections of BU’s Mugar Memorial Library are housed in the Howard Gotlieb Archival Research Center, an outstanding 20th-century archive that…
- CCitgo Sign
London has Big Ben, Paris has the Eiffel Tower and Boston has the Citgo sign. It’s an unlikely landmark in this high-minded city, but Bostonians love the…
- MMassArt Bakalar & Paine Galleries
MassArt is the country’s first and only four-year independent public art college. There's always some thought-provoking or sense-stimulating exhibits to…
- BBack Bay Fens
The Back Bay Fens, or the Fenway, follows the Muddy River, an aptly named creek that is choked with tall reeds. The Fens features well-cared-for community…
