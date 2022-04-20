Getty Images

Beacon Hill & Boston Common

Abutted by the Boston Common – the nation’s original public park and the centerpiece of the city – and topped with the gold-domed Massachusetts State House, Beacon Hill is the neighborhood most often featured on Boston postcards. The retail and residential streets on Beacon Hill are delightfully, quintessentially Boston.

Explore Beacon Hill & Boston Common

  • Public Garden

    Adjoining Boston Common, the Public Garden is a 24-acre botanical oasis of Victorian flower beds, verdant grass and weeping willow trees shading a…

  • Boston Common

    America's oldest public park, Boston Common has a long and storied history, serving as a campground for British troops during the Revolutionary War and as…

  • M

    Massachusetts State House

    High atop Beacon Hill, Massachusetts’ leaders and legislators attempt to turn their ideas into concrete policies and practices within the State House…

  • G

    Granary Burying Ground

    Dating from 1660, this atmospheric atoll is crammed with historic headstones, many with evocative (and creepy) carvings. This is the final resting place…

  • B

    Boston Athenaeum

    Founded in 1807, the Boston Athenaeum is an old and distinguished private library, having hosted the likes of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Nathaniel Hawthorne…

  • R

    Robert Gould Shaw Memorial

    The magnificent bas-relief memorial opposite the State House was sculpted by Augustus St Gaudens. It honors the 54th Massachusetts Regiment of the Union…

  • L

    Louisburg Square

    There is no more prestigious address in Boston than Louisburg Square, a cluster of stately brick row houses facing a private park. Louisa May Alcott lived…

  • A

    Acorn Street

    This atmospheric cobblestone alleyway is Boston's famous narrowest street. It was once home to artisans and to the service people who worked for the…

  • M

    Make Way for Ducklings Statue

    The most endearing of the Public Garden monuments is Make Way for Ducklings, always a favorite with kids. The sculpture depicts the characters in Robert…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Beacon Hill & Boston Common.

