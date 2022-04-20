Adjoining Boston Common, the Public Garden is a 24-acre botanical oasis of Victorian flower beds, verdant grass and weeping willow trees shading a…
Beacon Hill & Boston Common
Abutted by the Boston Common – the nation’s original public park and the centerpiece of the city – and topped with the gold-domed Massachusetts State House, Beacon Hill is the neighborhood most often featured on Boston postcards. The retail and residential streets on Beacon Hill are delightfully, quintessentially Boston.
Explore Beacon Hill & Boston Common
- Public Garden
Adjoining Boston Common, the Public Garden is a 24-acre botanical oasis of Victorian flower beds, verdant grass and weeping willow trees shading a…
- Boston Common
America's oldest public park, Boston Common has a long and storied history, serving as a campground for British troops during the Revolutionary War and as…
- MMassachusetts State House
High atop Beacon Hill, Massachusetts’ leaders and legislators attempt to turn their ideas into concrete policies and practices within the State House…
- GGranary Burying Ground
Dating from 1660, this atmospheric atoll is crammed with historic headstones, many with evocative (and creepy) carvings. This is the final resting place…
- BBoston Athenaeum
Founded in 1807, the Boston Athenaeum is an old and distinguished private library, having hosted the likes of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Nathaniel Hawthorne…
- RRobert Gould Shaw Memorial
The magnificent bas-relief memorial opposite the State House was sculpted by Augustus St Gaudens. It honors the 54th Massachusetts Regiment of the Union…
- LLouisburg Square
There is no more prestigious address in Boston than Louisburg Square, a cluster of stately brick row houses facing a private park. Louisa May Alcott lived…
- AAcorn Street
This atmospheric cobblestone alleyway is Boston's famous narrowest street. It was once home to artisans and to the service people who worked for the…
- MMake Way for Ducklings Statue
The most endearing of the Public Garden monuments is Make Way for Ducklings, always a favorite with kids. The sculpture depicts the characters in Robert…
