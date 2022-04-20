Founded in 1852, the esteemed Boston Public Library lends credence to Boston’s reputation as the 'Athens of America.' The old McKim building is notable…
Back Bay
Back Bay includes the city’s most fashionable window-shopping, latte-drinking and people-watching area, on Newbury St, as well as its most elegant architecture, around Copley Sq. Its streets lined with stately brownstones and shaded by magnolia trees, it is among Boston's most prestigious addresses. For fresh air and riverside strolling, head to the Charles River Esplanade.
Explore Back Bay
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Back Bay.
Boston Public Library
Founded in 1852, the esteemed Boston Public Library lends credence to Boston’s reputation as the 'Athens of America.' The old McKim building is notable…
Charles River Esplanade
The southern bank of the Charles River Basin is an enticing urban escape, with grassy knolls and cooling waterways, all designed by Frederick Law Olmsted…
Trinity Church
A masterpiece of American architecture, Trinity Church is the country's ultimate example of Richardsonian Romanesque. The granite exterior, with a massive…
Copley Square
Here you'll find a cluster of handsome historic buildings, including the ornate French-Romanesque Trinity Church, the masterwork of architect HH…
Prudential Center Skywalk Observatory
Technically called the Shops at Prudential Center, this landmark Boston building is not much more than a fancy shopping mall. But it does provide a bird’s…
Mary Baker Eddy Library & Mapparium
The Mary Baker Eddy Library houses one of Boston’s hidden treasures. The intriguing Mapparium is a room-sized, stained-glass globe that visitors walk…
Krakow Witkin Gallery
After years of fruitful cooperation, Barbara Krakow and Andrew Witkin finally renamed their venerable gallery – previously the Barbara Krakow Gallery – to…
New Old South Church
This magnificent puddingstone Venetian Gothic church on Copley Square is called the ‘new’ Old South because up until 1875 the congregation worshipped in…
Arlington Street Church
The first public building erected in Back Bay in 1861, this graceful church features extraordinary Tiffany windows and 16 bells in its steeple. The church…
