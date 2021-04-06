Terra Studios is hard to pin down. It's...a big piece of public art? Sure, with plenty of sculptures, a kid-friendly area, a labyrinth, and reminders of…
Fayetteville
The third-largest city in Arkansas is also one of the state's most iconoclastic towns, a place utterly assured of its own distinct identity. Nestled in the woodsy hills of the Ozarks, Fayetteville is the home of the University of Arkansas, and as such, this town is the beneficiary of youthful energy and activism. It's also a place obsessed with the outdoors and the arts, often enjoyed with good meals and plentiful libations. This deep appreciation of both natural and man-made beauty sets Fayetteville apart and defines its civic character.
Explore Fayetteville
- TTerra Studios
Terra Studios is hard to pin down. It's...a big piece of public art? Sure, with plenty of sculptures, a kid-friendly area, a labyrinth, and reminders of…
- BBotanical Gardens of the Ozarks
Even if you're the type to roll your eyes at the words 'botanical gardens,' take some time out to visit this 40-acre wonderland. You'll find the…
- PPrairie Grove Battlefield State Park
Located about 12 miles southwest of Fayetteville, this state park encompasses some 700 acres where the eponymous Civil War battle of Prairie Grove was…
- DDickson Street
You can't have a North American college town without a main drag packed with cafes, bars, little stores and students being students. Dickson St is that…
- LLake Fayetteville
The byproduct of the construction of the Fayetteville Dam, Lake Fayetteville is a pretty dollop of blue surrounded by hundreds of acres of protected land,…
- SShiloh Museum of Ozark History
The Shiloh Museum is a good starting point for exploring the Ozarks' considerably complex history and culture. Exhibitions include six historical…
- CClinton House Museum
This little house was once the residence of Bill and Hillary Clinton, and is filled to the brim with old campaign materials, photos and the like. It's a…
- FFayetteville Historic Square
This landmark acts a natural center of gravity for downtown Fayetteville. Five of the buildings fronting the square, including the old post office,…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Fayetteville.
See
Terra Studios
Terra Studios is hard to pin down. It's...a big piece of public art? Sure, with plenty of sculptures, a kid-friendly area, a labyrinth, and reminders of…
See
Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks
Even if you're the type to roll your eyes at the words 'botanical gardens,' take some time out to visit this 40-acre wonderland. You'll find the…
See
Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park
Located about 12 miles southwest of Fayetteville, this state park encompasses some 700 acres where the eponymous Civil War battle of Prairie Grove was…
See
Dickson Street
You can't have a North American college town without a main drag packed with cafes, bars, little stores and students being students. Dickson St is that…
See
Lake Fayetteville
The byproduct of the construction of the Fayetteville Dam, Lake Fayetteville is a pretty dollop of blue surrounded by hundreds of acres of protected land,…
See
Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
The Shiloh Museum is a good starting point for exploring the Ozarks' considerably complex history and culture. Exhibitions include six historical…
See
Clinton House Museum
This little house was once the residence of Bill and Hillary Clinton, and is filled to the brim with old campaign materials, photos and the like. It's a…
See
Fayetteville Historic Square
This landmark acts a natural center of gravity for downtown Fayetteville. Five of the buildings fronting the square, including the old post office,…