The third-largest city in Arkansas is also one of the state's most iconoclastic towns, a place utterly assured of its own distinct identity. Nestled in the woodsy hills of the Ozarks, Fayetteville is the home of the University of Arkansas, and as such, this town is the beneficiary of youthful energy and activism. It's also a place obsessed with the outdoors and the arts, often enjoyed with good meals and plentiful libations. This deep appreciation of both natural and man-made beauty sets Fayetteville apart and defines its civic character.