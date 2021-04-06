Fayetteville

The third-largest city in Arkansas is also one of the state's most iconoclastic towns, a place utterly assured of its own distinct identity. Nestled in the woodsy hills of the Ozarks, Fayetteville is the home of the University of Arkansas, and as such, this town is the beneficiary of youthful energy and activism. It's also a place obsessed with the outdoors and the arts, often enjoyed with good meals and plentiful libations. This deep appreciation of both natural and man-made beauty sets Fayetteville apart and defines its civic character.

Explore Fayetteville

  • T

    Terra Studios

    Terra Studios is hard to pin down. It's...a big piece of public art? Sure, with plenty of sculptures, a kid-friendly area, a labyrinth, and reminders of…

  • B

    Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks

    Even if you're the type to roll your eyes at the words 'botanical gardens,' take some time out to visit this 40-acre wonderland. You'll find the…

  • P

    Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park

    Located about 12 miles southwest of Fayetteville, this state park encompasses some 700 acres where the eponymous Civil War battle of Prairie Grove was…

  • D

    Dickson Street

    You can't have a North American college town without a main drag packed with cafes, bars, little stores and students being students. Dickson St is that…

  • L

    Lake Fayetteville

    The byproduct of the construction of the Fayetteville Dam, Lake Fayetteville is a pretty dollop of blue surrounded by hundreds of acres of protected land,…

  • S

    Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

    The Shiloh Museum is a good starting point for exploring the Ozarks' considerably complex history and culture. Exhibitions include six historical…

  • C

    Clinton House Museum

    This little house was once the residence of Bill and Hillary Clinton, and is filled to the brim with old campaign materials, photos and the like. It's a…

  • F

    Fayetteville Historic Square

    This landmark acts a natural center of gravity for downtown Fayetteville. Five of the buildings fronting the square, including the old post office,…

