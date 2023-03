This bank dates back to 1916 (although it looks newer) when a group of East Coast businessmen founded the National Bank of Alaska, and built this bank a year later. Today it is an interesting place to visit even if you’re not short on cash. Two of the five brass teller gates are originals, there are spittoons in case you’re chewing tobacco, and on display everywhere are banking artifacts, from a classic ‘Cannonball’ safe to an old coin machine.