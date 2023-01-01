Gold Rush Cemetery & Reid Falls

Visitors who become infatuated with 'Soapy' Smith and Frank Reid can walk out to this wooded cemetery, a 1.5-mile stroll northeast on State St, where Smith, Reid and many others are buried. Follow State until it curves into 23rd Ave and take the track on the right just before crossing the bridge over the Skagway River. Soapy's modest grave is close to the entrance. Reid's more extravagant stone monument is nearby.

From Reid’s gravestone, it’s a short hike uphill to lovely Reid Falls, which cascades 300ft down the mountainside.