If the crowds are overwhelming you, cross the Skagway River to Jewell Gardens. Located where Henry Clark started the first commercial vegetable farm in Alaska, the garden is a quiet spot of flower beds, ponds, giant vegetables and a miniature train. There is also a pair of glassblowing studios where artists give fascinating demonstrations while making beautiful glassware. Call for glassblowing times and then hop on a Smart bus that will drop you off at the entrance.