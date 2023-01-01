This extravagantly esoteric museum is an exercise in how to make hammers look interesting. And – get this – it largely succeeds. Plucked from the extensive collection of local tool restorer Dave Pahl, the small, well-utilized space displays over 2000 hammers, from a stone hammer used to build the pyramids at Giza to the heavy-duty tools of erstwhile dentists, shoemakers and blacksmiths. There are even five mannequins donated by the Smithsonian Institute and a giant hammer sculpture outside fashioned by Pahl himself.