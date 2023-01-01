Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park Museum & Visitor Center

The recently improved NPS center is in the original 1898 White Pass & Yukon Route depot. The center is spread over two interconnecting buildings. One contains a small museum explaining some of the Klondike background with an emphasis on the two routes out of Skagway: Chilkoot Pass and White Pass. The other space is a visitor center staffed by park rangers.

At the visitor center you can sign up for free walking tours (displayed on a blackboard) and view a fabulous 25-minute film, Gold Fever: Race to the Klondike. There are usually about four tours on any given day.