The only saloon in Alaska that doesn’t serve booze – but it did during the gold rush, and plenty of it. Built in 1898 the Mascot was one of Skagway's 80 to 100 saloons during its heyday as ‘the roughest place in the world.’ The NPS has turned it into a small museum, with a mock-up of the bar as it used to be complete with life-sized mannequins.