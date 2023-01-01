Jilkaat Kwaan Cultural Heritage & Bald Eagle Preserve Visitor Center

Part of a welcome renaissance in Tlingit art and culture in Alaska, this heritage center is located in the ancient native village of Klukwan, 22 miles north of Haines. The center includes some of the most prized heirlooms of Alaska Native culture, namely four elaborate house posts and a rain screen (the legendary 'whale house collection') carved by a Tlingit Michelangelo over 200 years ago and only recently made available for public viewing.

The center includes a museum (containing said artifacts), clan house, carving studio, salmon-drying room and shop. There are also regular dance performances (which usually coincide with cruise-ship visits) and even art classes.