Indigenous culture can be seen in Fort Seward in the former military-post hospital, home of the Alaska Indian Arts Center. During the week you can watch artists carve totems, weave Chilkat blankets or produce other works of art. It's a friendly, congenial place. Check out the totems inlaid with glass pieces inspired by Seattle-based glass artist Dale Chihuly.

Inquire within about Tlingit wood-carving workshops.