Entering Dalton City, Haines' state fairground, you might feel as if you're walking onto a film set: you are. The gold-rush-era houses were constructed to replicate Dawson City for the movie White Fang, starring Ethan Hawke, in 1991 and were moved here from their original location by some enterprising locals. Most of the houses host small businesses, including a bar, a massage parlor and an art studio. It's 1 mile outside town, off the Haines Hwy.

The fairground hosts the Great Alaskan Craftbeer & Home Brew Festival in May and the Southeast Alaska State Fair in July.