Skagway Museum is not only one of the finest in a town filled with museums, but it's one of the finest in the Southeast. It occupies the entire 1st floor of the venerable century-old McCabe Building, a former college, and is devoted to various aspects of local history, including Alaska Native baskets, beadwork and carvings, and, of course, the Klondike gold rush.

The display that draws the most looks is the small pistol Soapy Smith (Skagway's most notorious gold-rush-era gangster) kept up his sleeve.