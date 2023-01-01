St Michael's Cathedral

Built between 1844 and 1848, this church stood for more than 100 years as Alaska’s finest Russian Orthodox cathedral. When a fire destroyed it in 1966, the church had been the oldest religious structure from the Russian era in Alaska. Luckily the priceless treasures and icons inside were saved by Sitka’s residents, who immediately built a replica of their beloved church.

The interior is rich in detail and iconography. Of particular note is the depiction of Our Lady of Sitka rendered by Vladimir Borovikovsky in the 1820s.