If you haven’t seen a bear in the wild – or don’t want to – this rescue facility offers an opportunity to observe brown bears that were abandoned as cubs. The walls of the ‘fortress’ are actually wastewater treatment pools left over after the lumber mill near the end of Sawmill Creek Rd closed in 1993.

The setting is a little strange and these are captive bears, but they are incredibly active – swimming, wrestling and just being bears. It's 5.5 miles south of Sitka. Ride Sitka blue-line buses stop outside every hour.