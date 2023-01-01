Walk west on Lincoln St for the walkway to Castle Hill. Kiksadi clan houses once covered the hilltop site, but in 1836 the Russians built ‘Baranov’s Castle’ atop the hill to house the governor of Russian America. It was here, on October 18, 1867, that the official transfer of Alaska from Russia to the USA took place. The castle burned down in 1894. A US administrative building briefly took its place, but was demolished in 1955.

Today the lookout is guarded by old Russian cannons and embellished by informative historical boards.