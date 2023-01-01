This is no zoo, or bird show for gawping kids. Rather, think of it more as a raptor hospital and rehab center – and a good one at that. The 17-acre center treats 200 injured birds a year, with its most impressive facility being a 20,000-sq-ft flight-training center that helps injured eagles, owls, falcons and hawks regain their ability to fly.

In the center eagles literally fly past you, only 2ft or 3ft away, at eye level; they are so close you can feel the wind from their beating wings. You can even watch vets treating stricken birds through a two-way glass partition.

The center is the first turning on the left off Sawmill Creek Rd after crossing the Indian River.