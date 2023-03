Sitka’s best children’s attraction is this hatchery and science center. Outside, the facade is being restored to its original appearance. Inside the science center are five aquariums, including the impressive 800-gallon ‘Wall of Water’ and three touch tanks where kids can get their hands wet handling anemones, sea cucumbers and starfish.

Watch feedings on Tuesday and Friday at 2pm. Outside is a working hatchery where tanks are filled with 60,000 salmon fryling.