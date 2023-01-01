Old Sitka State Historical Park

There are no physical remains of Old Sitka (known historically as the Redoubt), the original Russian settlement in the area, although archaeological digs have unearthed some small treasures. Redoubt, anchored by a wooden fort, stood on this site for three years between 1799 and 1802 before it was destroyed by angry Tlingit warriors. A small historical trail with a half-dozen panels tells its short but intriguing story.

The park is accessible on the Ride Sitka red bus. It's a quarter-mile walk from the last stop (ferry terminal).