East along Lincoln St on the former campus of Sheldon Jackson College is Sheldon Jackson Museum. The college may be gone, but this fine museum, housed in Alaska's oldest concrete building (1895), survives. The unusual building is home to a small but excellent collection of artifacts from all of Alaska's indigenous groups gathered by Dr Sheldon Jackson, a federal education agent, in Alaska in the 1890s.

Among the artifacts is a raven helmet worn by a Tlingit warrior named Katlian in the 1804 Battle of Sitka, along with rescued totem poles dating from between the 1820s and the 1880s.