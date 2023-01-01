At the top of Princess Way lies Princess Maksoutoff’s Grave, marking the spot where the wife of Alaska’s last Russian governor is buried. A strategically placed chain-link fence and a bright and shiny sign proclaim this tiny three-grave site as the Lutheran Cemetery. Cynics might postulate that the princess probably lost her status as a bona fide Lutheran when she married the Russian Orthodox governor, but now that she’s a bona fide tourist attraction the Lutherans want her back.