Try on a burka (long, enveloping garment), find out about Ousha Bint Khalifa Al Suwaidi (the UAE's most celebrated female poet) and learn about the achievements of local women in the fields of science, trade, education, politics and literature at the region's first museum to train the spotlight on women.

The museum is tucked into the warren of lanes north of the Gold Souq and is a bit hard to find. Look for signs in the souq or on Al Khaleej Rd.

Conceived and financed by Emirati psychiatry professor Rafia Ghubash, the museum occupies three floors of a building called Bait Al Banat (House of the Girls), reportedly because it was the home of three unmarried sisters back in the 1950s.