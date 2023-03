Despite the name, this souq is not really covered at all; rather it's an amorphous warren of narrow lanes criss-crossing a few square blocks roughly bounded by Naif Rd, Al Soor St, 18th St and Al Sabkha Rd. Even if you’re not keen on cheap textiles, faux Gucci, kandouras (long traditional robes), plastic toys and cheap trainers, you’ll likely be entertained by the high-energy street scene.