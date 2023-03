The historic Naif Souq was burned down in 2008 and replaced by this mall-style version, albeit fronted by arabesque arches. It is especially popular with local women looking for bargain-priced abayas (full-length robes) and accessories, such as hair extensions, costume jewellery, oud incense and henna products.

For the liveliest ambience, visit in the evening and grab a shawarma and juice for sustenance. It's next to a mosque, so dress modestly.