Helping to define Abu Dhabi as a dynamic destination, Yas Island has blossomed into the capital's adrenaline hub. While the Grand Prix attracts a global audience in November, fun-seekers young and old visit year-round for the rides and simulations at Ferrari World, Warner Bros World and Waterworld. Away from the family-friendly thrills and spills, the mammoth Yas Mall has crowned the island as Abu Dhabi's premier shopping destination.