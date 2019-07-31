If you want bragging rights to having 'done' Formula Rossa, the world's fastest roller coaster, visit this indoor (perfect in summer) temple of torque and…
Yas Island
Helping to define Abu Dhabi as a dynamic destination, Yas Island has blossomed into the capital's adrenaline hub. While the Grand Prix attracts a global audience in November, fun-seekers young and old visit year-round for the rides and simulations at Ferrari World, Warner Bros World and Waterworld. Away from the family-friendly thrills and spills, the mammoth Yas Mall has crowned the island as Abu Dhabi's premier shopping destination.
Explore Yas Island
- Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
If you want bragging rights to having 'done' Formula Rossa, the world's fastest roller coaster, visit this indoor (perfect in summer) temple of torque and…
- Masdar City
For architecture with a sci-fi vibe make the trip to Masdar City, near Abu Dhabi Airport, touted as the world's first zero-carbon, zero-waste city powered…
- Yas Marina Circuit
Even if you're not in town in November for the Formula One Grand Prix, it's possible to experience Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina track year-round. For a behind…
- Yas Beach
A surprisingly low-key corner of this high-tech island, Yas Beach is a lovely place to relax and enjoy the sea views, dabble in some water sports or…
- Fun Works
With 6300 sq metres of bouncy buildings, rides, rooms to reconstruct, play stations and toys, this interactive play space targeted at fun learning is…
- WWarner Bros World Abu Dhabi
The world's first Warner Bros–branded theme park is a hit with kids and adults alike (DC Comics fans, we're talking to you). Spread among six 'Lands' –…
- AAldar Headquarters
Visible from afar, this futuristic landmark building has been dubbed the 'Coin' thanks to its distinctive penny-shaped architecture. The world's first…
- Musical Fountain
These fountains are fun for kids, particularly to cool off when hot during the day and when set to music at night.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Yas Island.
See
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
If you want bragging rights to having 'done' Formula Rossa, the world's fastest roller coaster, visit this indoor (perfect in summer) temple of torque and…
See
Masdar City
For architecture with a sci-fi vibe make the trip to Masdar City, near Abu Dhabi Airport, touted as the world's first zero-carbon, zero-waste city powered…
See
Yas Marina Circuit
Even if you're not in town in November for the Formula One Grand Prix, it's possible to experience Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina track year-round. For a behind…
See
Yas Beach
A surprisingly low-key corner of this high-tech island, Yas Beach is a lovely place to relax and enjoy the sea views, dabble in some water sports or…
See
Fun Works
With 6300 sq metres of bouncy buildings, rides, rooms to reconstruct, play stations and toys, this interactive play space targeted at fun learning is…
See
Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi
The world's first Warner Bros–branded theme park is a hit with kids and adults alike (DC Comics fans, we're talking to you). Spread among six 'Lands' –…
See
Aldar Headquarters
Visible from afar, this futuristic landmark building has been dubbed the 'Coin' thanks to its distinctive penny-shaped architecture. The world's first…
See
Musical Fountain
These fountains are fun for kids, particularly to cool off when hot during the day and when set to music at night.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Yas Island
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.