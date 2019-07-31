Rising majestically from manicured gardens and visible from the bridges joining Abu Dhabi Island to the mainland, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is an…
Sheikh Zayed Mosque Area
Three bridges straddle the approach from the mainland to Abu Dhabi Island, and from each, one sight dominates the view: the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. This building is not just an exceptional piece of architecture, it also represents the living soul of Abu Dhabi both as a place of worship for residents and a memorial to the nation's founding father. Its arcades, domes and lavish interior are the key attractions, but stick around if you're a foodie; there's fine-dining aplenty amid the resorts that straddle both shores of the Khor Al Maqta.
Explore Sheikh Zayed Mosque Area
- Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
Rising majestically from manicured gardens and visible from the bridges joining Abu Dhabi Island to the mainland, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is an…
- Wahat Al Karama
This memorial, opposite the eastern side of the Grand Mosque, was inaugurated in 2016 in memory of Emiratis who have given their lives in service to the…
- FFairmont Bab Al Bahr Beach
A day spent beach-side at the Fairmont is sandy relaxation with the best views across the khor (creek) to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque to boot. There's a…
- SShangri La Hotel Beach
The Shangri La Hotel's palm-tree-dappled pool area and sweep of white sand out front is open for nonguest day access. There's a great poolside restaurant…
- Al Maqta Fort & Watchtower
Despite being one of the oldest sights in Abu Dhabi, this 200-year-old guardian of the city was restored and then more or less abandoned after the…
- Miraj – the Museum
Showcasing beautiful objects from around the Islamic world, including Persian carpets, calligraphy, ceramics and textiles, this private gallery shop–cum…
- Khor Al Maqta
This historic waterway separates Abu Dhabi from the mainland, guarded by the now somewhat hidden Al Maqta Fort and a small watchtower, on a rocky…
- Khalifa Park
This large and leafy park, not far from the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, has a number of attractions, including a football playing area, fountains, ponds…
- Sheikh Zayed Bridge
Said to symbolise the flow of energy into the capital, this 842m-long modern bridge designed by the late Zaha Hadid is one of three gateways to Abu Dhabi…
