Three bridges straddle the approach from the mainland to Abu Dhabi Island, and from each, one sight dominates the view: the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. This building is not just an exceptional piece of architecture, it also represents the living soul of Abu Dhabi both as a place of worship for residents and a memorial to the nation's founding father. Its arcades, domes and lavish interior are the key attractions, but stick around if you're a foodie; there's fine-dining aplenty amid the resorts that straddle both shores of the Khor Al Maqta.