Marina Breakwater
The southwest tip of Abu Dhabi's Corniche is dominated by the Emirates Palace, with its regal facade facing off with the dizzying heights of the glass-and-steel skyscrapers across the road. Whether you're snapping pics on the beach beside the heritage village or have zoomed up 300m in the elevator to Etihad Towers' observation deck, this is where you come for epic city views. A more subtle attraction is the Founder's Memorial: visit after dark when the lit-up 3D monument reveals its clever artistry, back-dropped by more neon-stripped high-rise vistas.
Explore Marina Breakwater
- Founder's Memorial
After six years of planning and construction, this memorial celebrating the life and achievements of Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the United Arab Emirates…
- Emirates Palace
What the Burj Khalifa in Dubai is to the vertical, the Emirates Palace is to the horizontal, with audacious domed gatehouses and flying ramps to the foyer…
- OObservation Deck at 300
Ride the lift to the 74th floor (your ears may pop along the way) for panoramic views looking down on the skyscrapers and coastline below. The '300'…
- CCorniche – Al Khalidiyah
When idling on a sunlounger, swimming in the sea or strolling under a canopy of trees, it's hard to believe that the Corniche was a dhow-loading bay for…
- UUAE Flagpole
At 122m, this giant flagpole was the tallest free-standing flagpole in the world when it was constructed in 2001. It lost its title to the Raghadan…
- SSky Tower
Marina Mall's observation tower has traditionally been the budget way to get 360-degree aerial views of the city, costing just the price of a coffee from…
- Abu Dhabi Heritage Village
Although looking a bit worn and tired, this reconstructed village is one of the few places to get an insight into the pre-oil era of the United Arab…
- AAl Khalidiyah Garden
This garden is a good place for people-watching. Once the sun goes down Al Khalidiyah's paths are prime territory for strollers and joggers, while its…
- MMarina Eye
This observation big wheel sits rather incongruously in the Marina Mall car park but with its capsules reaching up to 60m at its highest point, it's a…
