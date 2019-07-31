The southwest tip of Abu Dhabi's Corniche is dominated by the Emirates Palace, with its regal facade facing off with the dizzying heights of the glass-and-steel skyscrapers across the road. Whether you're snapping pics on the beach beside the heritage village or have zoomed up 300m in the elevator to Etihad Towers' observation deck, this is where you come for epic city views. A more subtle attraction is the Founder's Memorial: visit after dark when the lit-up 3D monument reveals its clever artistry, back-dropped by more neon-stripped high-rise vistas.