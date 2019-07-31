Formerly known as 'Tourist Club Area' and still referred to by many as such today, Al Zahiyah ('al za-he-yah') took on its previous name in the 1970s when the government built a beach (that no longer exists) to up the recreation ante for city residents. One of the city's oldest neighbourhoods, today it's a hubbub of trading, chock-full of canteens, coffee houses and hotels. Al Maryah ('al-mar-ee-yah') Island, by contrast, is a shiny new development that adds a dash of fine dining and cocktails as a feather in this area's cap.