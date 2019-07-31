If you're into modern architecture, this development's cluster of glass-and-steel office monoliths on Al Maryah Island is the heart of Abu Dhabi's new…
Al Zahiyah & Al Maryah Island
Formerly known as 'Tourist Club Area' and still referred to by many as such today, Al Zahiyah ('al za-he-yah') took on its previous name in the 1970s when the government built a beach (that no longer exists) to up the recreation ante for city residents. One of the city's oldest neighbourhoods, today it's a hubbub of trading, chock-full of canteens, coffee houses and hotels. Al Maryah ('al-mar-ee-yah') Island, by contrast, is a shiny new development that adds a dash of fine dining and cocktails as a feather in this area's cap.
Explore Al Zahiyah & Al Maryah Island
If you're into modern architecture, this development's cluster of glass-and-steel office monoliths on Al Maryah Island is the heart of Abu Dhabi's new…
This 5.4km-long promenade bends gently round the western shore of Al Maryah Island and offers good views of Abu Dhabi and the busy channel of water in…
This attractive family park straddles both sides of the far eastern end of the Corniche, with great views of the traditional dhow harbour across the water…
