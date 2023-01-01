Shaped like two parallel sand dunes – smooth and curvaceous on the windward side, steep and rippled on the eroded side – this award-winning building by Sir Norman Foster and partners was designed for the 2010 Shanghai Expo and then relocated here. Along with neighbouring Manarat Al Saadiyat, its major role since arriving on Saadiyat has been to host Abu Dhabi Art. In 2018 the building was closed, undergoing refurbishment to become a cultural centre, with an expected reopening date of 2020.