By far Abu Dhabi's nicest public beach. A boardwalk leads through a protected zone of coastal vegetation, home to nesting turtles, to this prime slice of powdery white beach on the northwest coast of Saadiyat Island (neighbouring the Park Hyatt resort). There's a lifeguard until sunset and a cafe, though you're able to bring in your own picnic supplies (no alcohol allowed). Towel rental is Dhs10 and sunloungers with umbrella are Dhs25 weekdays and Dhs50 Friday and Saturday.

For those who fancy more than sun-sloth action, you can rent SUP-boards, kayaks and paddle-boats here too.