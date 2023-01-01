Abu Dhabi Global Market Square

If you're into modern architecture, this development's cluster of glass-and-steel office monoliths on Al Maryah Island is the heart of Abu Dhabi's new financial centre. At the back of the plaza, sitting snug against the waterfront, is the Galleria Mall. Under its striking glass atrium is a bundle of restaurants, many fronting the waterfront promenade. The mall is bookended on its southern side by the aerofoil-shaped Rosewood hotel with mushroom-shaped exterior shading.

Various other jazzy contemporary architectural details vie for attention, including the Tetris-like Cleveland Clinic to the south, with its catwalk podium and distinctive diamond-glazing.