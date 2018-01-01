Welcome to Kars
Kars is usually regarded as a base for visiting the ruins at Ani, but it's worth spending time exploring its sights, soaking up the lively vibe (to which the large Kafkas University contributes significantly), and sampling some of the excellent local cuisine. It also makes a convenient base for exploring remote villages and sights in the surrounding steppe.
Top experiences in Kars
Kars activities
Private Arrival Transfer Kars Airport to Kars City Center
Take the hassle out of arriving in an unfamiliar city and trying to battle your way to the hotel. Book an Kars Airport Private Arrival Transfer for a smooth transition from Kars Airport to your Kars City Center.
Private Kars Tour From Istanbul
Day 1 09:00 am Transfer from your hotel to the airport. 12:25 pm Taking flight to Kars 14:35 am Arrival to Kars You will be guided in city centrum and also famous medieval Kars castle, after the tour you will be taken to your hotel. Overnight in Kars(Simer Hotel) Day 2 Check out hotel by 09:00 am and tour to the fabulous lake Cildir lokated Georgea and Armenia border of Turkey. After hiking around the lake, you will then be taken to Ani ruins, this ruined medieval Armenian city will captivate you. After Ani ruins tour you will have lunch in local restaurant and transferred to airport for your flight back to Istanbul. In Istanbul we will take you back to your hotel.
Arrival Kars Airport Shuttle Transfer
If you are looking for a stress-free airport transfer in Kars, you have no other option. Your Kars Airport transfer begins with an easy online booking. Simply enter your flight and Kars hotel details and then you will immediately receive a travel voucher for your ride. Don’t worry about early or late arrivals, this service is available 24/7. Upon arrival present this voucher to your driver and you’re on your way! You can choose Sarikamis or Centrum option when you book. Prices are per person, one way.Our representative will welcome you at the arrivals gate with your luggages upon your arrival, with your name sign.
Departure Kars Airport Shuttle Transfer
If you are looking for a stress-free airport transfer in Kars, you have no other option. Your Kars Airport transfer begins with an easy online booking. Simply enter your flight and Kars hotel details and then you will immediately receive a travel voucher for your ride. Don’t worry about early or late departures, this service is available 24/7. You should only present this voucher to your driver and you’re on your way! You can choose Sarikamis or Centrum option when you book. Prices are per person, one way.Our representative will welcome you at the reception lobby of your hotel with your luggages, with your name sign.Pick up times are normally 2 hours before of your flight time but exact time will be given after you book your transfer.
Eastern Turkey Adventure
Spectacular mosques, rustic Armenian churches and towering stone castles reward those willing to get off the beaten path. From ancient mud brick cities to exotic bazaars and the mysterious fallen stone heads at Nemrut Dagi, this 8-day trip is Turkey at its most fascinating. Travel to the land beneath the snow-capped peak of Mt Ararat, the legendary resting place of Noah's Ark and immerse yourself in the magnificent sights and legendary hospitality of the people in this lesser-known, and lesser-travelled, region of Turkey.
Ultimate Turkey
Combining the best of western and eastern Turkey, this comprehensive adventure offers a sweeping view of this fascinating country. From the architectural highlights of Istanbul's long history, make your way east for a glimpse of Turkey’s less travelled and more traditional side. Explore exotic covered bazaars and mud brick cities, and experience life in a place where time seems to stand still. From its incredible Mediterranean beaches to the unreal fairy chimneys of Cappadocia and giant stone heads of Nemrut Dagi—uncover all that Turkey has to offer.