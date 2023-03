On the far (east) side of the hill, Harran's crumbling kale (castle) stands right by some beehive houses. Fortifications probably already existed here during Hittite times but the current construction dates mainly from after 1059 when the Fatimids took over and restored it. Originally there were four multi-angular corner towers but only two remain. The castle has been closed for restoration for years with no reopening date set so you can only admire its exterior.