This small cave in the southern side of the Dergah Complex is one of Turkey's most important pilgrimage sites. It's believed by many Muslims to be the birthplace of the Prophet Abraham, father of all three of the world's major monotheistic faiths. According to local tradition Abraham was born and hidden here from King Nimrod, who had declared all newborns to be killed after receiving a prophesy that his kingdom would be destroyed.

Women and men enter the cave from separate entrances.