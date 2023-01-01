Dive into Urfa's bazaar alleys to find stalls selling everything from sheepskins and pigeons to jeans and handmade shoes. It was largely built by Süleyman the Magnificent in the mid-16th century. One of the most interesting areas is the bedesten with its shops selling silk goods, including colourful local scarves, under a vaulted ceiling. An entrance inside the bedesten brings you into the Gümrük Hanı, an old caravanserai with its courtyard now the city's most atmospheric cafe.

On the edge of the bazaar district is the old Arasa Hamamı, which the municipality plans to turn into a museum.