Urfa's fortress on Damlacık hill, from which Abraham was supposedly tossed, has good city views, but there's not much to see at the actual site. On the top, most interesting are the two columns dubbed the Throne of Nemrut after the supposed founder of Urfa, the biblical King Nimrod. We've received reports of women travellers being hassled on the slopes behind the castle, so we recommend visiting during daylight hours and sticking to busy areas.

Multiple conflicting histories claim the fortress was either (a) built in Hellenistic times, (b) built by the Byzantines, (c) built during the Crusades or (d) built by the Turks.