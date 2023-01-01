Haleplibahçe Mosaic Museum

This domed structure protects the excellent Haleplibahçe (Aleppo Gardens) mosaics, part of a Roman villa complex discovered in 2006 when construction started on a planned theme park as part of an urban renewal project on this site. Instead, archaeologists moved in and began excavating, resulting in a haul of highly detailed Roman-era mosaics that are superbly presented here. Highlights include the Hunted Amazons mosaic, dating from the 5th or 6th century, and the Achilles mosaic, depicting scenes from Achilles' life.

The museum closes at 4.30pm from November to March.