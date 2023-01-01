Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum

Şanlıurfa's spectacular archaeology museum is one of the best in Turkey. The region's cultural heritage is displayed across three levels covering a time period that stretches from the Neolithic up to the Ottoman era. The Neolithic halls, exhibiting sculptures and small finds from Göbeklitepe as well as other nearby pre-pottery Neolithic sites, are the highlight. Displays are accompanied by highly detailed information panels that do an excellent job of explaining this area's importance in the earliest years of human history.

Come here before visiting Göbeklitepe to aid your understanding of the site.

From November to March the museum shuts at 4.30pm.