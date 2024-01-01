Hasan Padişah Cami

Şanlıurfa

The eastern entrance to the Gölbaşı area is marked by this mosque, which was built in the 15th century.

  • Enclosure C at GÃƒÂ¶bekli Tepe.

    Göbeklitepe

    9.03 MILES

    Around 11km northeast of Urfa, 'Pot Belly Hill' was first excavated in 1994 by a team led by Professor Klaus Schmidt. Their discovery of a ritual complex…

  • Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum

    Şanlıurfa Archaeology Museum

    0.48 MILES

    Şanlıurfa's spectacular archaeology museum is one of the best in Turkey. The region's cultural heritage is displayed across three levels covering a time…

  • Bazaar

    Bazaar

    0.13 MILES

    Dive into Urfa's bazaar alleys to find stalls selling everything from sheepskins and pigeons to jeans and handmade shoes. It was largely built by Süleyman…

  • Gölbaşı

    Gölbaşı

    0.07 MILES

    Legend claims that the Prophet Abraham (father of the three major monotheistic religions) was confronted by Nimrod, the local Assyrian king, while…

  • Dergah Complex

    Dergah Complex

    0.04 MILES

    Southeast of Gölbaşı is the Dergah mosque complex, Urfa's major pilgrimage destination. From the gate, you enter the colonnaded courtyard in front of the…

  • Haleplibahçe Mosaic Museum

    Haleplibahçe Mosaic Museum

    0.33 MILES

    This domed structure protects the excellent Haleplibahçe (Aleppo Gardens) mosaics, part of a Roman villa complex discovered in 2006 when construction…

  • Mevlid-i Halil Cave

    Mevlid-i Halil Cave

    0.05 MILES

    This small cave in the southern side of the Dergah Complex is one of Turkey's most important pilgrimage sites. It's believed by many Muslims to be the…

  • Beykapı Mahallesi

    Beykapı Mahallesi

    0.38 MILES

    Scoot off busy Divan Yolu Caddesi to explore the narrow alleyways of the Beykapı Mahallesi (neighbourhood) where many of the honey-hued and high-walled…

