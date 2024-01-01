The eastern entrance to the Gölbaşı area is marked by this mosque, which was built in the 15th century.
Hasan Padişah Cami
Şanlıurfa
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.03 MILES
Around 11km northeast of Urfa, 'Pot Belly Hill' was first excavated in 1994 by a team led by Professor Klaus Schmidt. Their discovery of a ritual complex…
0.48 MILES
Şanlıurfa's spectacular archaeology museum is one of the best in Turkey. The region's cultural heritage is displayed across three levels covering a time…
0.13 MILES
Dive into Urfa's bazaar alleys to find stalls selling everything from sheepskins and pigeons to jeans and handmade shoes. It was largely built by Süleyman…
0.07 MILES
Legend claims that the Prophet Abraham (father of the three major monotheistic religions) was confronted by Nimrod, the local Assyrian king, while…
0.04 MILES
Southeast of Gölbaşı is the Dergah mosque complex, Urfa's major pilgrimage destination. From the gate, you enter the colonnaded courtyard in front of the…
0.33 MILES
This domed structure protects the excellent Haleplibahçe (Aleppo Gardens) mosaics, part of a Roman villa complex discovered in 2006 when construction…
0.05 MILES
This small cave in the southern side of the Dergah Complex is one of Turkey's most important pilgrimage sites. It's believed by many Muslims to be the…
0.38 MILES
Scoot off busy Divan Yolu Caddesi to explore the narrow alleyways of the Beykapı Mahallesi (neighbourhood) where many of the honey-hued and high-walled…
Nearby Şanlıurfa attractions
0.04 MILES
Southeast of Gölbaşı is the Dergah mosque complex, Urfa's major pilgrimage destination. From the gate, you enter the colonnaded courtyard in front of the…
0.05 MILES
This small cave in the southern side of the Dergah Complex is one of Turkey's most important pilgrimage sites. It's believed by many Muslims to be the…
0.05 MILES
This little mosque, with its entrance squeezed between market stalls, was built in the mid-18th century.
0.06 MILES
To admire some typical local architecture, pop into the Şurkav, a local government building near the entrance to Hotel Edessa, where the courtyard is…
0.07 MILES
Legend claims that the Prophet Abraham (father of the three major monotheistic religions) was confronted by Nimrod, the local Assyrian king, while…
0.07 MILES
This Ottoman-style mosque commands the western section of the Dergah Complex. The prayer hall interior includes some beautiful calligraphy and arabesque…
7. Rızvaniye Vakfı Cami & Medresesi
0.11 MILES
This mosque and medrese (seminary) complex, dating to 1736, sits along the northern edge of Balıklı Göl.
0.13 MILES
Dive into Urfa's bazaar alleys to find stalls selling everything from sheepskins and pigeons to jeans and handmade shoes. It was largely built by Süleyman…