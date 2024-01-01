Harran Kültür Evi

This modern beehive house complex is a popular stop for domestic tour buses. Inside, the rooms are decked out in traditional style while the walled courtyard doubles as a cafe, offering cold drinks and çay to visitors. Local guides hang out here and can be a little bit pushy while touting for business.

