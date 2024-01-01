Bazda Caves

Southeastern Anatolia

About 20km east of town, the impressive Bazda Caves (signed 'Bazda Mağaları') are supposed to have been used to build the walls of Harran.

1. Han el Ba'rur

3.81 MILES

About 6km east of the Bazda Caves are the remains of the Seljuk Han el Ba'rur, a caravanserai built in 1128 to service the local trade caravans.

2. Şuayb City

9.26 MILES

Around 12km northeast of Han el Ba'rur are the extensive remains of Şuayb City, where hefty stone walls and lintels survive above a network of…

3. Harran Kültür Evi

10.44 MILES

This modern beehive house complex is a popular stop for domestic tour buses. Inside, the rooms are decked out in traditional style while the walled…

4. Kale

10.51 MILES

On the far (east) side of the hill, Harran's crumbling kale (castle) stands right by some beehive houses. Fortifications probably already existed here…

5. Ulu Cami

10.76 MILES

The ruins of the 8th-century Ulu Cami, built by Marwan II, last of the Umayyad caliphs, is Harran's most prominent historic site. You'll recognise it by…

6. City Walls

10.95 MILES

The crumbling stone city walls were once 4km long and studded with 187 towers and four gates. Of these, only the overly restored Aleppo Gate, near the new…

7. Soğmatar

13.53 MILES

About 18km north of Şuayb City, the isolated village of Soğmatar is very atmospheric and is home to the most interesting ruins in the area. Sacrifices…