About 20km east of town, the impressive Bazda Caves (signed 'Bazda Mağaları') are supposed to have been used to build the walls of Harran.
13.53 MILES
About 18km north of Şuayb City, the isolated village of Soğmatar is very atmospheric and is home to the most interesting ruins in the area. Sacrifices…
10.76 MILES
The ruins of the 8th-century Ulu Cami, built by Marwan II, last of the Umayyad caliphs, is Harran's most prominent historic site. You'll recognise it by…
10.51 MILES
On the far (east) side of the hill, Harran's crumbling kale (castle) stands right by some beehive houses. Fortifications probably already existed here…
9.26 MILES
Around 12km northeast of Han el Ba'rur are the extensive remains of Şuayb City, where hefty stone walls and lintels survive above a network of…
10.44 MILES
This modern beehive house complex is a popular stop for domestic tour buses. Inside, the rooms are decked out in traditional style while the walled…
3.81 MILES
About 6km east of the Bazda Caves are the remains of the Seljuk Han el Ba'rur, a caravanserai built in 1128 to service the local trade caravans.
10.95 MILES
The crumbling stone city walls were once 4km long and studded with 187 towers and four gates. Of these, only the overly restored Aleppo Gate, near the new…
