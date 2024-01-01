Gümüşlü Cami

Amasya

The Gümüşlü Cami (1326) is the earliest Ottoman mosque in Amasya, but has been rebuilt several times: in 1491 after an earthquake, in 1612 after a fire, and again in 1688. It was added to in 1903 and restored again in 1988. It's unfortunately often kept locked outside of prayer times.

