The pretty Mehmet Paşa Cami was built in 1486 by Lala Mehmet Paşa, tutor to Şehzade Ahmet, the son of Sultan Beyazıt II. It's rather simple inside but worth a look for the intricately carved minber (pulpit) and stained-glass-window details. The complex originally included the builder's tomb, an imaret (soup kitchen), tabhane (hospital), hamam and handan (inn).