Amasya Museum

Amasya's museum packs in treasures from the Chalcolithic era up to the Byzantine age in its ground-floor galleries. Look out for the famous bronze statuette of Hittite storm god Teshup, which was unearthed locally. Upstairs, in the ethnographic section, a separate room holds the museum's highlight: a collection of mummies dating from the 14th-century İlkhan period. The bodies, mummified without removing the organs, were discovered beneath the Burmalı Minare Cami. They're not very suitable for squeamish or young eyes.

There's also a wealth of manuscripts, Ottoman artefacts, an armoury of flintlock guns and the original wooden doors from Amasya's Gök Medrese Cami. All the displays have detailed information panels in English.