Sabuncuoğlu History of Medicine Museum

Built as a psychiatric hospital in 1309 by Ilduş Hatun, wife of the İlkhanid Sultan Olcaytu, the Darüşşifa (Bimarhane) may have been the first place to try to treat psychiatric disorders with music. It was used as a hospital until the 18th century. One of the most important physicians who worked here was Serefedin Sabuncuoğlu and today the hospital is a museum to his work displaying some rather terrifying surgical equipment along with fascinating (and rather graphic) treatment illustrations.