Harşena Castle

Perched precariously atop rocky Mt Harşena, Amasya's kale (castle) offers magnificent views down the valley. The much-repaired walls date from Pontic times, perhaps around King Mithridates' reign, but a fort stood here from the early Bronze Age. Destroyed and rebuilt by several empires, it once had eight defensive layers descending 300m to the Yeşilırmak River and a tunnel with 150 steps cut into the mountain.

To reach the castle turn left when you get to the Büyük Ağa Medresesi and follow the road for about 1km to a street on the left marked 'Kale'. It's 1.7km up the mountainside to the entrance.

If you're travelling with little ones in tow, keep a close eye on them; there are plenty of sheer drops and very few safety barriers. Although the castle is exceedingly popular with families during the day, travellers are advised not to go up unaccompanied on foot during the evening.